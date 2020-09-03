EDMONTON -- No firefighting chemical has been found in the wells of people living near CFB Edmonton, where the substance was found in soil, groundwater and surface water in February.

The Department of National Defence says it found no poly- and perfluoroalkylated substances (PFAS) in the well water of neighbouring landowners over the summer, but that it has plans to continue sampling.

PFAS are manmade and used in various consumer and industrial products, including firefighting foams.

In February, the chemical was found at 3rd Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton and in nearby wetlands.

Officials suspected it came from firefighter foams used during training, which was done in accordance with regulations at the time. The base says it now uses water for training and PFAS only for emergencies to limit the environmental impact.

In the Sept. 3 update, the DND says it continues to monitor nearby creeks and waterways.

“While recent environmental tests found PFAS in a stream north of the base, they are at levels below federal guidelines for environmental protection,” the statement reads.

“As such, we will expand our sampling area to better understand the presence and sources of PFAS in the area.”

The base is working with the provincial government and its health, environment and agriculture departments.

Tests are being done by an independent environmental consultant.