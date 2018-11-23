With the countdown on to the biggest and final game of the Canadian football season, CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie gave his annual state of the league address.

He spoke about the ongoing plan to add a tenth team to the league.

“For many of us, that’s been a dream for decades, the idea of this truly coast to coast Canadian Football league,” Ambrosie said, adding the biggest hurdle for the team in Halifax right now is the stadium.

He fielded questions from reporters about player safety and concussions.

Ambrosie pointed out that since changing to non-padded practice and a 21-week schedule, injuries sustained during practice have gone down 35 per cent.

“We’ve seen the number of player games lost due to injuries go down by 10 percent since we made that change. And we did that together,” he said.

Developing Canadian talent was also discussed, and the commissioner announced the start of a partnership with the Professional American Football League of Mexico.

Another change the CFL is looking at, is starting the season a week early. A move one fan told CTV News he’d support: “I don’t mind the cold weather but definitely get it outside away from the US Thanksgiving.”

Although the head of the CFL is happy with progress being made in the league, he knows there’s still a lot of work to do.

“We’re on a journey to grow and improve the game,” said Ambrosie.

He also took time to thank Edmonton for hosting what he called the biggest Grey Cup Festival ever.

“I think that they’re going to set a really high bar.”

Calgary will host next year’s festivities, but the host city for Grey Cup 2020 is still undecided.

With files from Nahreman Issa