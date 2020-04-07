EDMONTON -- It's official: The CFL is postponing the start of its season.

Edmonton's Eskimos were scheduled to open the season against the B.C. Lions at Commonwealth Stadium June 11.

The league isn't saying when its first game will now be – only that it won't happen before July.

"We respect the decisions being made by the federal government, provinces and municipalities on behalf of our safety and we will continue to follow their directives. These include indications from Canadian cities that they will not allow sporting events to take place before the end of June," a statement reads.

"We are pragmatic enough to see our country still has sacrifice and hard work ahead of it."

The league said it was preparing for multiple scenarios depending on whether it will be able to play a full season or not.

"Until then, let’s all be pragmatic enough to do what we need to do to stop the spread of this virus and protect one another. And, at the same time, let’s keep our hopes high," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie told fans.

The CFL postponed May training camps at the end of March.