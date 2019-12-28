EDMONTON -- Young football players have an opportunity to learn from some of the CFL’s best this weekend during the fourth-annual Edmonton Winter Clinic.

The two-day sold-out clinic is underway at the Commonwealth field house.

One hundred and fourteen players—including 20 female athletes—from Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan are taking part.

Eleven CFL players and alumni, including Edmonton’s Calvin McCarty, Peter Cender, Dexter Janke and Jeff Hecht, are coaching.

“The best part is they know all the little things,” said participant Simon Way-Jantz.

“Every coach can teach you the little things, like how to run and the play calls, but all the CFL players got here because know the important, little, tiny things.”

Former Eskimos receiver Adarius Bowman added, "Number one, I always start off with the fundamentals of football. I was thankful to have a great career in the CFL of 11 years, but I think I'm a true believer in (that the) fundamentals is the key to the game."

"From that, you like to teach them a couple of advance moves. For myself, I got the receiver group, so I'm teaching them a couple releases and how to get off the jam."

While more than 40 players are from metro Edmonton, other athletes have come as far as from Saskatoon, Grande Prairie and Hinton.

The clinic ends on Sunday.