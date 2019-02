CTV Edmonton





The CFO of a local agriculture business has been charged with defrauding a local organization of more than $2 million.

According to a news release from Edmonton police, an investigation began after an internal audit conducted by the organization in 2015 uncovered a suspicious expenditure. The organization says they discovered that millions of dollars had been misappropriated through transfers, non-business billings and other means.

The organization’s CFO was terminated from the company in April 2016.

Four months later, the fraud was reported to police, and after the investigation, police say that $2.45 million had been 2009 and 2015.

On Feb. 21, 2019, Patrick Stephen Bieleny, 52, was arrested and charged with 12 counts of fraud over $5,000. He has been released on a promise to appear, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 10.