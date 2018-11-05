

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The provincial government has introduced a plan to keep big money out of local elections.

The Minister of Municipal Affairs has proposed legislation to ban corporate and union donations to municipal and school trustee candidates.

An Act to Renew Local Democracy in Alberta would update the existing act to also lower contribution limits to $4,000 for individual Albertans, require third parties to be more transparent with their contributions, and reduce the campaign (and fundraising) period from four years to one year.

The act was shaped in part by public feedback, Minister Shaye Anderson said.

“Putting that out there for people to see and understand who's trying to influence elections is something that we heard about a lot,” he said. “People wanted to know who's putting money into this, you know if it was Joe Smith down the road, or of it was this big number corporation.”

“We’re taking big money out of this.”

Additionally, the act would enable the Alberta election commissioner to investigate, prosecute and enforce rules related to campaign finance and third-party advertising.

General administration of local elections would be each jurisdiction’s responsibility.

The changes mirror rules already brought in by the Alberta New Democratic Party around provincial campaigns.