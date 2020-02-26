EDMONTON -- One in two Canadians are eligible to donate blood. Only one in 60 actually do.

But a group of people making an effort to raise awareness and mobilize their colleagues are having a big impact through the Partners for Life program with Canadian Blood Services.

The partners were celebrated at a breakfast event on Wednesday morning in Edmonton.

Partners for Life is a national program with Canadian Blood Services that helps organizations and communities make blood donation a priority.

Groups in the Alberta and Northwest Territories have pledged to get more than 34,000 donations in 2020. In the Edmonton area, more than 300 companies and groups are part of the program.

The annual breakfast is a gesture of thanks for that support.

"Every new donor you inspire - and every donation you help to collect – is invaluable," Jennifer Gretzan-Melnichuk with Canadian Blood Services said to the attendees. "You are helping real people and making a direct impact in changing, saving, and improving lives. Thank you for knowing that your organization has the power to save lives and for proving it!"

According to Canadian Blood Services, donations from Partners for Life organizations make up almost 30 per cent of the annual totals in the Edmonton area.