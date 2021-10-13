Charge laid after St. Albert child sent to hospital with multiple stab wounds
RCMP have charged a St. Albert resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
On Oct. 10 at around 8:35 a.m., RCMP went to a residence in the Akinsdale neighbourhood to help with a child who was stabbed multiple times.
The child was taken to an Edmonton-area hospital in stable condition.
A man at the residence was arrested without incident, police say.
RCMP said the two are known to each other and will not be looking for any other suspects.
Due to a publication ban, the identity of the man charged will not be released.
