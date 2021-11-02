Charge laid in Whyte Ave. homicide, family of victim hoping accused is found

EDMONTON -

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the August death of Andrew Bellerose.

On Monday, Aug. 16, police were called to 82 Avenue and 105 Street at around 2:15 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found Bellerose, 24, in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Police said an autopsy confirmed Bellerose died from a stab wound and determined his death was a homicide.

Brookes Buffalo has been charged with second-degree murder, but police are still looking for him.

"We're happy that there are charges laid, even though they haven't caught up with him," said Sheila Breast, Bellerose's mother.

"I am hoping that someone would call in with his location," said Elizabeth Raine, Bellerose's partner.

Bellerose's family is calling on the public to help again, asking those who might know Buffalo's whereabouts to come forward for Bellerose's son Nakomi's sake.

"He is just an innocent little baby who lost his daddy. It's just the right thing to do," said Raine.

Police said Buffalo is known to frequent the Maskwacis area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.