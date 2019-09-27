EDMONTON -- The bus driver charged after two teenage girls were struck in west Edmonton in March will not be convicted.

The 13-year-old Bessie Nichols students were hit by a school bus as they tried to cross Hemingway Road at 206 Street on March 8.

One of them shattered her hip, fractured her skull and broke her jaw.

The driver, 44-year-old Hung Duong, was charged with careless driving weeks later.

On Friday, CTV News Edmonton learned the charge was withdrawn because "there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction," a Government of Alberta spokesperson said.