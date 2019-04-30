

CTV Edmonton





Police have charged an Edmonton woman after a fraud investigation involving millions of dollars.

The investigation began in 2016 when police became aware of suspicious financial transactions involving a local mechanical business.

Police determined that 465 cheques intended to pay vendors were fraudulently cashed into personal bank accounts of the woman responsible for the business’ finances.

The transactions happened between 2009 and 2016, and totaled $5,152,179 in withdrawals from the business.

Wanda Dawson, 54, turned herself into Edmonton police on April 25, she has been charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000. She is expected to appear in court on June 6.