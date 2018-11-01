A 19 year old Grande Prairie man is facing numerous charges after an armed robbery at a hotel on the city’s west side on Saturday.

RCMP say the man took out a firearm and stole a hotel employee’s personal items. He took off before police arrived – but left his wallet behind.

Using the photo identification in that wallet and video surveillance mounties were able to positively identify him.

Caiden Mackinnon has been charged with seven firearm related charges.