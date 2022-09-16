Charges laid after boy sexually assaulted in Fort Saskatchewan parking lot

A Sherwood Park man has been charged after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted in a vehicle in a parking lot in Fort Saskatchewan.

Police say they responded to a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday from a frantic woman requesting help at a school parking lot on Southpointe Boulevard.

Investigators say the boy was being sexually assaulted by an unknown man in what was believed to be the man’s vehicle.

The man left the scene, but not before witnesses got his licence plate details.

Neil Jordan Lopez, 32, faces one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interfereance.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Oct. 12.