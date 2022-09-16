Charges laid after boy sexually assaulted in Fort Saskatchewan parking lot
A Sherwood Park man has been charged after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted in a vehicle in a parking lot in Fort Saskatchewan.
Police say they responded to a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday from a frantic woman requesting help at a school parking lot on Southpointe Boulevard.
Investigators say the boy was being sexually assaulted by an unknown man in what was believed to be the man’s vehicle.
The man left the scene, but not before witnesses got his licence plate details.
Neil Jordan Lopez, 32, faces one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interfereance.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Oct. 12.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Here comes a cooldown
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Atrocities found in mass burial site, Ukraine's leader says
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found 'tortured, shot, killed by shelling' at the site in Izium.
Catherine, Princess of Wales: The commoner who is key to the monarchy
Kate Middleton, wife of the new heir to the throne Prince William, has grown from a commoner who captivated the future monarch to the beating heart of the Royal Family, as it faces a future without the beloved queen at its helm.
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
Brett Favre biographer says not to bother with his book following allegations against ex-NFL player
In the wake of allegations against former NFL player Brett Favre, his biographer is advising the public not to read his book.
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
England football legend David Beckham spotted in the queue for Queen Elizabeth II
England football legend David Beckham has been spotted in The Queue for the Queen's lying-in-state in London.
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Anti-hate experts urge action against right-wing extremism in Canada
Anti-hate experts are urging policy makers to take action against what they describe as growing right-wing extremism in Canada.
Calgary
-
Faced with high prices, Calgary drivers head to Gasoline Alley for cheap gas
While many Calgarians are doing whatever they can to save money, some are considering spending a little time and fuel to cash in on a big discount on gas.
-
3 more people facing charges in Coutts border blockade protests
Alberta RCMP have announced charges against three more people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts in late January and early February.
-
Calgary couple and her dog reported missing
The Calgary Police Service is asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a couple and her dog who were reported missing earlier this month.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a community issue': Saskatoon parents call for support 2 years after daughter's disappearance
Monday morning marked Brian and Debbie Gallagher's 35th trip to court, as one of the four people charged in the presumed death of their daughter Megan made an appearance.
-
Fake skeletons and real lessons: Forensic experts learn from one of the best near Saskatoon
Police investigators and coroners from across Canada and the U.S. are gathering in Warman this week to learn about forensic pathology and identifying human remains.
-
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
Regina
-
Alleged assault on police officer and restaurant employees leads to charges for Regina man
A Regina man is facing charges following an alleged assault on a police officer and two restaurant employees on Wednesday.
-
'We need to know the risk': Monthly COVID-19 reports not enough for risk assessment, says researcher
There were 25 new deaths reported in Saskatchewan's monthly COVID-19 report for the period of Aug. 14 to Sept. 10.
-
'Out for a bit of revenge': Terriers open 2022-23 SJHL season in Estevan
It was April, the last time Yorkton fans were able to see their Terriers on the ice.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man who held woman captive for almost a month in 2010 released on parole
A New Brunswick man who held a woman captive for almost a month in a rooming house in Moncton in 2010 has had special conditions imposed on his statutory release from prison.
-
New Brunswick expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccines
Access to monkeypox vaccines has expanded in New Brunswick and health officials are encouraging groups most at-risk of contracting the disease to get immunized.
-
Calls grow to streamline licensing for doctors as health-care systems struggle
As Canadian health-care systems buckle under the weight of doctor shortages, the past president of the Canadian Medical Association is calling for a national licensing pathway for doctors -- and some provinces are on board.
Toronto
-
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
-
This is how much Ontario housing prices could fall from their peak
The GTA real estate market showed signs of life in August with the average benchmark price rising for the first time in months but a new report from RBC is warning that the correction 'isn’t over yet.'
-
COVID-19 cases and deaths down in Ontario from week before
Public Health Ontario says COVID-19 cases and deaths are down in the most recent week of data available, but outbreaks in nursing homes are on the rise.
Montreal
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
-
'The tsunami is coming': Doctor warns Quebec health-care system requires radical overhaul
A Montreal family physician said he thinks governments should promote family medicine, but instead many doctors complain of an adversarial relationship with Quebec's health ministry in which they are forced to take on too many patients, and not allowed to work where they choose.
-
Woman, 42, found dead in Montreal North apartment; police investigating
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment building Friday morning in Montreal North.
Ottawa
-
'We want to keep the dream of homeownership alive': Sutcliffe unveils plan to build 100,000 homes in Ottawa over 10 years
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is promising to increase the availability of new homes and community housing in Ottawa if elected mayor this fall, unveiling a plan for 100,000 new homes to be built in the capital over the next 10 years.
-
What you need to know about the commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II in Ottawa on Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what will be open and closed in Ottawa on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral.
-
CHEO on pace for a record September in its emergency department as viral season starts early
CHEO president Alex Munter says CHEO is seeing a 60 per cent increase in children with respiratory viral illness in its emergency department this month compared to September 2021.
Kitchener
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Kitchener
One person has been taken to hospital following reports of a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at hospital in St. Marys, Ont.
After two weeks, Huron Perth Public Health has declared an outbreak over at the hospital in St. Marys, Ont.
-
67-year-old Waterloo man identified as body found in Elora Gorge area
A 67-year-old Waterloo man has been identified as the person found dead in the Elora Gorge area Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters pulled couple in 60s out of wreck on Paris
More details are coming to light about a serious crash on Paris Street by Science North on Thursday night that sent two people to hospital.
-
Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase filming adaptation of popular YA novel in Sudbury
Zombies have taken over a quiet northern Ontario neighbourhood for the film adaptation of Zombie Town, a young adult novel by R.L Stine, featuring several big stage and screen actors.
-
Invasive jellyfish species spotted in northern Ontario lake for the first time
For the last 70 years, an invasive species from China has been slowly making its way north. In the last few weeks, it finally arrived in Sudbury, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP officer attacked with metal bar during arrest
A Manitoba RCMP officer was attacked with a metal bar while he was trying to arrest a suspect in Lowe Farm on Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg police chief expresses support for downtown parking plan
Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth is making it clear he supports the proposal for secure parking for officers downtown.
-
Fourth suspect charged in connection with death of 26-year-old man: Winnipeg police
A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the death of 26-year-old Brandon Brust, whose remains were found outside of Winnipeg earlier this year.
Vancouver
-
TikTok video shows aftermath of bear break-in in North Vancouver
A black bear was caught feasting at the front steps of a North Vancouver man's home this week – shortly after breaking in and dismantling part of his fridge.
-
B.C. woman waited 1 hour for help after suffering a stroke, family says
Former New Westminster, B.C., city councilor Lorrie Williams waited more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive after suffering a stroke at home, according to her family.
-
'Six a day is just horrific': B.C. drug deaths double since 2016
Maria Rantanen did everything she could to stop her son from fatally overdosing, but it wasn't enough. Michael Rantanen died on July 15. He was 25 years old. He was one of the 192 drug-related deaths British Columbia's coroner recorded in July. The toll is a 31 per cent increase from June and equates to about 6.2 deaths a day.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing Vancouver Island man found dead: RCMP
The body of a Vancouver Island man who was reported missing on Monday was discovered on Thursday, RCMP say. Oceanside RCMP were searching for 60-year-old Ottavio Cutillo, and were able to find his abandoned vehicle off the Alberni Highway near the old train station on Sept. 12.
-
Cyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Duncan, B.C.
Mounties are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a cyclist and fled the scene Thursday in Duncan, B.C. The RCMP were called to the intersection of Government Street and Canada Avenue around 8:15 p.m.
-
'Six a day is just horrific': B.C. drug deaths double since 2016
Maria Rantanen did everything she could to stop her son from fatally overdosing, but it wasn't enough. Michael Rantanen died on July 15. He was 25 years old. He was one of the 192 drug-related deaths British Columbia's coroner recorded in July. The toll is a 31 per cent increase from June and equates to about 6.2 deaths a day.