EDMONTON -- Two people are facing charges after three catalytic converters were stolen from a school bus in St. Albert.

Mounties conducted a search warrant at a home in the Sturgeon area of St. Albert and found three catalytic converters they say were stolen from a local school's bus.

Michael Rolof, 29, and Tanya Runzer, 31, were charged with theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with condition of recognizance.

The two of them had also been charged for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in October 2019, RCMP said.

Rolof and Runzer are in custody.