Charges laid after crash near downtown
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash on Sept. 20, 2022. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)
One person is facing numerous charges after an attempted vehicle stop in the downtown area.
Police attempted to stop a pickup truck in the area of 104 Avenue and 101 Street around 10:40 a.m.
The driver refused to stop and sped away from the scene, according to the Edmonton Police Service. Officers did not pursue the driver.
A short time later, the truck reportedly crashed into a car turning left onto 101 Street southbound from 107 Avenue.
Two people from the car and one from the pickup were taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution.
The driver of the pickup was arrested and charged with multiple offences.
Police are still investigating.