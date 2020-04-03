EDMONTON -- A man has been charged with uttering threats after he told his ex-partner he had COVID-19, and said they now had to stay home together.

Police took precautionary measures before entering the home and arresting and charging the man. He has also been charged with breaching probation.

The man did not display any symptoms, and he later told officers that he had not tested positive, and had never been tested for the virus.

Police warn that officers will enforce penalties on those who demonstrate disregard for the orders established in the interest of public safety.