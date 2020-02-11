EDMONTON -- Three people are facing charges after a police chase that resulted in a three-vehicle crash on Whyte Avenue Monday afternoon.

Wetaskiwin RCMP located a stolen truck at approximately 12:50 p.m. and followed it into Leduc until it stopped at a gas station.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the pickup truck rammed into an RCMP vehicle and fled to Edmonton, RCMP said.

A female who was in the vehicle was taken into custody at the gas station, police said.

At approximately 2 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service joined multiple RCMP detachments in the chase.

RCMP said the truck drove erratically through Edmonton before it hit two vehicles on Whyte Avenue and 99 Street.

The two pickup truck occupants tried to run away but were arrested by EPS, RCMP said.

The driver of one of the vehicles hit by the pickup was taken to hospital with minor injuries, RCMP said.

Clinton Littlechild, 23, is facing a number of charges, including assault of a police officer, flight from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle, RCMP said.

He's in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Joyce Ward, 30, and Terra Crane, 31, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They are both scheduled to appear in court March 3.