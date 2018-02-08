An Edson man is facing a number of charges, after an RCMP officer tried to arrest him, and was dragged by the fleeing suspect’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, RCMP said they received reports a suspicious person and vehicle had been seen in the area of 55 Street and 6 Avenue in Edson – officers in the area saw a vehicle matching the description, and followed it to a gas station nearby.

There, an officer approached the vehicle and tried to arrest the driver. Police said he was wanted on warrants. As the officer tried to arrest the suspect, police said the vehicle was reversed, and the officer was dragged until the vehicle hit a parked car nearby. The officer managed to free himself from the suspect’s vehicle.

RCMP said the suspect fled from the gas station, and police tracked him and the vehicle as it drove on 56 Street – eventually hitting a police cruiser parked in an intersection to block the suspect vehicle.

The driver was arrested. RCMP said he was wanted on eight outstanding warrants.

On Thursday, police said Devin Okrainetz, 41, was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer with a weapon, and single charges of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, flight from police, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and failing to abide by release conditions.

He was wanted on warrants out of Edson and Hinton, for charges including break and enter to commit assault, fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A female passenger was also arrested, but was later released without charge.

One police officer was taken to hospital, was assessed and released with minor injuries.