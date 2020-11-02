EDMONTON -- A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stand-off at the Edmonton Young Offender Centre on Sunday.

Around 4 p.m. a man went to the centre on a personal matter. Police say he was turned away, and then he allegedly made threatening remarks and pulled out what appeared to be a handgun.

Staff at the centre secured the area, the man was locked inside the entrance, and police were called to the scene.

Police negotiated with the man for several hours before he surrendered without incident.

After further investigation, officers found a handgun on the man, which was determined to be a Crossman SNR357 Snub Nose air soft revolver. He was also carrying 11 grams of cocaine, stolen IDs and $8,800 in cash.

Mohamed Abela-Alnur, 23, has been charged with use of an imitation firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of stolen property over $5,000, three counts of possession of identity documents, and possession for the purposes of trafficking.