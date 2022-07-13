Charges laid after stolen truck driven through Whitecourt park: police

Charges have been laid against a Whitecourt man after a stolen pickup truck was driven through a park filled with pedestrians.

Police received several complaints around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a blue pickup truck being driven erratically through the town of Whitecourt, about two hours northwest of Edmonton.

Mounties say they had previously tried to stop the truck after the diver and lone occupant was found passed out behind the steering wheel on Highway 43 and Highway 32 South.

The driver of the truck fled the scene when police attempted to arrest him, and police say they chased him because of the risk to public safety.

Officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device, but the driver reportedly kept driving into Rotary Park and onto walking paths, causing pedestrians to scatter.

The truck eventually came to a stop in the park, and police found the man passed out behind the steering wheel, where he was taken into custody.

On Friday, RCMP announced 11 criminal charges -- including assaulting a peace officer, possession of stolen property, break and enter, possession of a controlled substance, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle -- as well as 13 Traffic Safety Act offences.

Nicholas Joel Smith, 32, was also wanted on outstanding warrants from Red Deer, Lloydminster, and current investigations from Whitecourt and Drayton Valley, which include assaulting a peace officer and flight from peace officers.

Police are looking for video of the July 12 incident in Whitecourt, and asked anyone with recordings or photos to contact the Whitecourt RCMP detachment at 780-778-5454.