A Calgary man is facing dozens of charges after a crime spree in Vegreville.

Police were called to 60 Street and Highway 16A in Vegreville early Saturday morning after receiving a report that a man was chasing people down the street with a weapon.

The man reportedly damaged windows and a vehicle at a business before assaulting a neighbour at a neighbouring business. He then reportedly went to a hotel, where he assaulted another employee.

Devon Tremblay, 24, has been charged with nine counts of uttering threats, seven counts of assault with a weapon, seven counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of mischief under $5,000, one count of mischief over $5,000 and one count of assault.

Tremblay is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.