A 78-year-old Edmonton man has been charged after a 60-year-old woman was struck and killed in a marked crosswalk earlier this month.

The woman and her husband were crossing the street at 85 Street and 83 Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 6 when they were hit by a Dodge Caravan.

Police said at the time the vehicle had been seen driving erratically prior to the collision.

The woman was hospitalized but died from her injuries on Oct. 22. The victim's 63-year-old husband was taken to hospital but survived.

On Wednesday, police said the driver has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and careless driving.