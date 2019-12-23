EDMONTON -- A man who police said abducted his 14-month-old son last Friday, prompting an Amber Alert in northern Alberta, has been charged.

Cody Shane Armstrong, 41, was taken into custody late Friday afternoon after police found him and his son in Armstrong’s home in Brule, Alta.

At the time, police said he had abducted the child, but no kidnapping charge has been laid.

Armstrong was arrested on Dec. 20. He is charged with:

Choking while committing an assault;

Uttering threats;

Mischief under $5,000;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm; and

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Armstrong is scheduled to appear in Hinton Provincial Court on Jan. 15, 2020, via CCTV.

The Amber Alert was in effect for about 14 hours on Dec. 20, and police said the child was found unhurt.

That day, RCMP told media the child had been taken from a home in Hinton, Alta. Hinton is about 30 kilometres away from Brule, where the child was later found, and about 280 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Police were told there had been an altercation a day earlier between the parents, who were said to have an “on-again, off-again relationship."

Armstrong reportedly left the Hinton home with the child on Friday armed with a rifle, triggering the Amber Alert.