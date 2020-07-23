EDMONTON -- An Edmonton Police Service officer and three community peace officers have been charged with assault in connection with an incident that happened in May 2018.

Const. Darren Cave, who has been with the EPS for 18 years, as well as CPO Matthew Cromar and former CPO David Marshall and Ryan Boyden are each charged with one count of assault.

Police are not disclosing details of the incident, except to say that it happened on May 26, 2018 while the complainant was being held at the EPS detainee management unit.

The complaint was eventually filed on February 7, 2020, which led to an investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch and Alberta Crown Prosecution Services.

Cave is still on active duty, but has been moved to an administrative role while the charge is before the court. CPO Cromar is still employed by EPS, but is not in the detainee management unit, and Marshall and Boyden are no longer with the police service.

EPS said it will not provide any more information about the case while it is before the courts.