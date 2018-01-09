Edmonton police said Tuesday that charges had been laid against four suspects in connection to a shooting incident on the south side Saturday.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a hotel near the Whitemud Freeway and Gateway Boulevard just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Reports indicated a male inside a black Ford Escape approached two occupants of a Suzuki Grand Vitara, before smashing the passenger-side window with a firearm and shooting out the front passenger tire. The male fled the area – and both vehicles were last seen heading west on the Whitemud Freeway.

Police were called to the same parking lot hours later, at about 10:30 p.m., after receiving reports that the same vehicle had returned to the hotel. Officers approached and saw a sawed-off shotgun which was visible inside the vehicle.

EPS discovered the people in the Ford Escape were connected to a suite in the hotel – four suspects were later arrested. Two were arrested in the lobby of the hotel, and two in a suite. Police found two handguns in the suite.

EPS said Tuesday that multiple weapons-related charges had been laid against Sheldon Morrison, 33, Amber Sunshine, 21, Dominic Weber, 21 and Nickole Steiner, 26.

Police said Weber is also facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance, after investigators found nearly two grams of heroin and seven fentanyl pills on him.