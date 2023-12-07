EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Charges laid against man who knew victim of fatal hit-and-run

    Police say this black SUV hit and killed a cyclist in Edmonton on Dec. 1, 2023, before leaving the scene. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Police say this black SUV hit and killed a cyclist in Edmonton on Dec. 1, 2023, before leaving the scene. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

    A fatal hit-and-run in west Edmonton is being investigated by homicide detectives.

    A cyclist, 31-year-old Lawrence Bishop, died of blunt injury after he was hit by a black Lincoln SUV in a parking lot near 156 Street and 107 Avenue on Dec. 1.

    Jonathan Morgan, 38, faces charges of dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop after an accident resulting in death, and suspending driving, Edmonton Police Service announced on Thursday.

    EPS said Bishop and Morgan knew each other but did not describe their relationship.

    Although homicide investigators are in charge of the case, Bishop's death has not yet been ruled a homicide.

    Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or who has security of it are asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers. 

