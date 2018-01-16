Strathcona County RCMP said two individuals are facing a number of charges, following an investigation that began in mid-December.

Back on December 19, RCMP started investigating reports of stolen property – as part of that investigation; a search warrant was executed at a residence located in the Glen Allan area of Sherwood Park.

Police said a number of items were seized during that search, including a Kona Mountain Bike, a 2010 Yamaha dirt bike and surveying and radio detection tools. RCMP also seized what is believed to be 5.4 grams of methamphetamine.

The value of the stolen items has been pegged at about $200,000.

It’s believed the surveying and radio detection tools were stolen in Edmonton on December 5.

On Tuesday, RCMP said Steven Todd Frederick, 31, of Sherwood Park had been charged with two counts each of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000 and single charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Kyryl Adrian Niemi, 27, of Beaumont has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, and is scheduled to appear in court on January 31.

Niemi has been remanded in custody.

Police said Frederick had been released on a promise to appear, and is scheduled to appear in court January 31.