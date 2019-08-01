A 44-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old man in Edmonton more than a decade ago.

Scott Ladouceur and 22-year-old Marlon Williams were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the area of 167 Avenue and 18 Street, west of the Evergreen Trailer Park, on July 2, 2008, just before 10 p.m., Edmonton police said.

The female driver, who avoided being shot, drove the two men to hospital, where Ladouceur was pronounced dead, police said. Williams survived.

Edmonton police believes the shooting was drug related.

The primary suspect, Theodore 'Ted' Gordon Allard, was recently found living in Fraser Valley, B.C.

He was arrested, charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, and brought back to Edmonton Wednesday.

Allard is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 9.