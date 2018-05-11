In an Edmonton courtroom Friday, a number of charges laid against a man once known as Carmen Pervez in connection to a drug bust in early 2016 were dropped.

Back in March, 2016, police broke down the door of a business in the area of 93 Street and 111 Avenue and found methamphetamine and pills inside, the seized drugs valued at nearly $100,000.

Later, police said three people had been charged. Among the accused was Abdullah Shah, formerly known as Carmen Pervez, he faced multiple charges including: possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property.

In court Friday, the charges against Shah were withdrawn.

It was the second time charges he faced were withdrawn in 2018. Earlier in the year, a list of Alberta Health violations for properties he owned was dropped as well.

Shah’s lawyer said it appeared his client’s past had made him a target for police.

“He provides housing for hard-to-house individuals and many community activists are strongly opposed to him,” lawyer Paul Moreau said outside the law courts Friday. “They enlist the help of the police and the police come after my client, and now it’s been demonstrated that they had no basis to do so because all the charges have been withdrawn.”

In the past, Shah had been convicted on drug trafficking charges, and was the subject of a $30 million mortgage fraud investigation.

