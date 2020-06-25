EDMONTON -- A 36-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in a 2018 death in Edmonton.

Police arrested Clayton Dennis Cardinal on Tuesday in connection with the death of Virgil Quinn, who was 36 years old.

Quinn was found seriously injured in an alley near 118 Avenue and 82 Street the night of Oct. 17, 2018.

He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries the next day.

His cause of death was determined to be blunt head trauma.

Investigators are not releasing further information about the case, EPS said in a news release.