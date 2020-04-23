EDMONTON -- Police have charged three people after dozens of break-and-enters in Edmonton, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, Nisku and Leduc, Wetaskiwin, St. Albert, Spruce Grove and Calgary dating back to December. Investigators say many of the thefts were from convenience or liquor stores.

On April 16, police received several reports of break-ins at several homes and businesses, an industrial yard and a show home in Edmonton.

Investigators arrested Peter Bartholmew Sowan, 26, Crystal Sowan, 36, and Damon Shane Boake, 24, in connection with the string of break-ins.

Police said each of the suspects is linked to one or more of 30 break-and-enters dating back to December.

Crystal Sowan has been charged with theft under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, break and enter and committing theft over $5,000.

Peter Sowan has been charged with 17 break-and-enter and theft related charges.

Boake has been charged with 16 break-and-enter and theft related charges.

Edmonton police worked with several RCMP detachments on the investigation.