

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A 23-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter after she allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old woman.

RCMP responded to the Sunchild First Nation at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday after a man and women were shot. The woman died on scene, police said.

The alleged shooter was arrested at a different location.

The three knew each other, RCMP said.

Chelsey Lagrelle was charged with manslaughter in the death of Samantha Sharpe, RCMP said.

Lagrelle is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.