A 22-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly killing a 48-year-old man in southeast Edmonton early Christmas Day.

Police responded to a call for assistance at a residence in the area of 73 Avenue and 77 Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a dead man inside.

EPS charged Stephan Hendrick Kody with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon a day later.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, police said.

This is the city’s 42nd homicide of the year.