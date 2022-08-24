Charges laid in connection with events leading up to police shooting near Smoky Lake

One person has been charged in connection with an incident near Smoky Lake that led to a fatal police shooting.

On Aug. 7, police received a report of a domestic dispute between two people. Investigators determined that the pair were also persons of interest in recent criminal investigations.

On Aug. 8, investigators located an SUV believed to be tied to the complaint.

Officers attempted to stop the SUV, but the driver allegedly fled the scene.

Police chased the SUV, and eventually used a tire deflation device.

The driver reportedly continued driving at a slower speed, and one of the people in the SUV fired a gun in the direction of police.

The driver eventually pulled over at a gas station in Smoky Lake, and a man and a woman got out. The man was reportedly carrying a gun.

The pair reportedly stole a truck that was parked at the gas station and drove off.

Police arrived at the gas station at the same time, and an officer fired a gun at the truck.

Mounties pursued the truck, but briefly lost sight of it.

It was found abandoned in a field with dense trees near Range Road 172.

Police used dogs to track the occupants from that location.

Minutes later, an officer spotted the man in a field, and an altercation allegedly occurred between the officers and the man, causing police to fire their guns.

Both the man and the woman were wounded.

A gun was reportedly located near the man.

The man was sent to an Edmonton-area hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Aug. 20, Dawson Max Steinhauer, 21,of the Enoch Cree Nation was charged with the following:

Flight from police

Dangerous driving

Three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to order

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Robbery with a firearm

Theft over $5000

Two counts of pointing a firearm

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Sept. 1, 2022.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been ordered to investigate the police use of force during the incident.