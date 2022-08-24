Charges laid in connection with events leading up to police shooting near Smoky Lake

A white SUV sits at a Smoky Lake gas station. It's part of an investigation into a police shooting that killed one person. A white SUV sits at a Smoky Lake gas station. It's part of an investigation into a police shooting that killed one person.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island