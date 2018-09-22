

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to the assault, and eventual death, of a 74-year-old man at a downtown Edmonton bar last week.

Mohamed Ahmed Sassi was arrested by the EPS Homicide Section and taken into custody Friday morning.

He has been charged with manslaughter.

Police said witness accounts helped them make the arrest.

“It is because of the courage of the witnesses who came forward that we were able to get some resolution for the victim’s family,” said Det. Kurt Martin of the EPS Homicide Section.

“With any investigation, the cooperation of witnesses is the single biggest factor in police being able to successfully close any case.”

Police first received report of the assault around 1:30 a.m. September 8.

When officers arrived at the Central Social Hall at 109 Street and Jasper Avenue, they found the 74-year-old male. He was treated and taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries that did not appear life threatening at the time. He died from those injuries in hospital September 15.

A September 18 autopsy concluded homicide was the cause of death.

Police are continuing their investigation, and ask witnesses to the assault or events preceding it to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.