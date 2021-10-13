Charges laid in drug-trafficking investigation in Fort McMurray

EDMONTON -

Two men in Fort McMurray have been charged with trafficking cocaine, police said on Wednesday.

On Oct. 6, the Wood Buffalo Drug Section, in collaboration with Edmonton ALERT and the Wood Buffalo Crime Reduction Unit, arrested Garland Lawrence Payne, 58, downtown and seized suspected cocaine and money, RCMP said.

Garland Payne, from Fort McMurray, faces five counts of trafficking cocaine.

On Oct. 8, police said a second man turned himself in.

Nicholas Edward Payne, 24 and of Fort McMurray, is facing one drug-trafficking charge for cocaine.

Nicholas Payne is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on Oct. 26 and Garland Payne on Nov. 9.