

CTV Edmonton





An Edson man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle through a building.

Edson RCMP arrested and charged Kelvin Brent Zawadiuk, 35, with break and enter, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of truck, two charges of mischief under $5000 and two charges of failure to comply with a probation order.

On May 11, a stolen vehicle was driven through the Provincial building in Edson, causing extensive damage.

Zawadiuk is due in Whitecourt Provincial Court on May 14.