Charges laid in Edson rampage
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 11:29AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, May 13, 2019 12:43PM MDT
An Edson man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle through a building.
Edson RCMP arrested and charged Kelvin Brent Zawadiuk, 35, with break and enter, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of truck, two charges of mischief under $5000 and two charges of failure to comply with a probation order.
On May 11, a stolen vehicle was driven through the Provincial building in Edson, causing extensive damage.
Zawadiuk is due in Whitecourt Provincial Court on May 14.