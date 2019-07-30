A woman is facing charges after allegedly killing a man in a hit-and-run near Rocky Mountain House Sunday night.

Mounties were told there was a man lying on a ditch on Sunchild Road Monday just after 6:30 a.m.

Officers found the man and declared him dead. There was an abandoned vehicle nearby.

The investigation determined the man, 33-year-old Andrew Frencheater, was riding his bike Sunday night when he was struck by the vehicle.

Candace Chipaway, 31, was charged with causing the death and failing to remain at the scene.

She has been released and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 7.