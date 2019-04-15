A man is facing charges after he allegedly killed a pedestrian in downtown Edmonton last November.

Edmonton police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the area of 106A Avenue and 97 Street at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 4.

A senior was crossing 97 Street at 106A Avenue from east to west in an unmarked crosswalk when he was hit by a white 2013 Nissan NV2500 travelling south on 97 Street.

The driver did not stop, EPS said. Officers found the damaged van parked in the area later.

The 88-year-old pedestrian died in hospital.

Kam Wong, 63, was charged with criminal hit-and-run causing death.

He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court May 21.