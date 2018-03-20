Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Charges laid in fatal May, 2017 hit and run
Edmonton Police Service investigating a collision in the area of 190 Street and 85 Avenue on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 4:34PM MDT
Investigators with the Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section said a number of charges had been laid stemming from a fatal hit and run dating back to May, 2017.
Back on May 22, at about 12 p.m. officers were called to the area of 85 Avenue and 190 Street, after an 18-year-old male was reportedly hit by a truck after an altercation.
The injured man was treated and then transported to hospital by paramedics. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later in hospital.
On Tuesday, police said 31-year-old Justin Handbury is facing the following charges:
- Criminal negligence causing death
- Criminal negligence causing bodily harm
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm
- Operating a motor vehicle while disqualified
- Possession of incendiary materials with the intent to commit arson
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Three counts of breach of recognizance
The Homicide Section laid charges against Handbury in 2017, but they were withdrawn after new information surfaced - the most recent charges were laid following consultation with the Crown.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.