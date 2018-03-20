Investigators with the Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section said a number of charges had been laid stemming from a fatal hit and run dating back to May, 2017.

Back on May 22, at about 12 p.m. officers were called to the area of 85 Avenue and 190 Street, after an 18-year-old male was reportedly hit by a truck after an altercation.

The injured man was treated and then transported to hospital by paramedics. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later in hospital.

On Tuesday, police said 31-year-old Justin Handbury is facing the following charges:

Criminal negligence causing death

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Operating a motor vehicle while disqualified

Possession of incendiary materials with the intent to commit arson

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Three counts of breach of recognizance

The Homicide Section laid charges against Handbury in 2017, but they were withdrawn after new information surfaced - the most recent charges were laid following consultation with the Crown.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.