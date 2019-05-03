Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Charges laid in Fort McMurray homicide
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 5:07PM MDT
Two men have been charged with manslaughter after a man was killed in a Fort McMurray home Monday night.
Mounties responded to a home in the Timberlea neighbourhood at approximately 10:40 p.m. after a report of an invasion. Officers found a dead man inside.
Four people were taken into custody.
Christopher Goodridge, 22, and Nathan Gordey, 22, both of Fort McMurray, were charged with manslaughter in the killing of 20-year-old Brandon Stevens.
They were also charged with break and enter to commit robbery and forcible confinement with a firearm.
The two men are scheduled to appear in court May 6.