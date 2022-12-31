Charges laid in Grande Prairie shooting that prompted shelter-in-place order

Police charged a 23-year-old man in connection to a Thursday evening shooting in Grande Prairie that caused a shelter-in-place order for seven hours.

According to RCMP, officers responded to a report of a home being shot at 6:36 p.m. Residents near 115B Street between Range Road 63 and Westpointe Drive were directed to stay inside as police responded to the incident.

In an update Saturday, Mounties say the man, a resident of Grande Prairie, was arrested Thursday and now faces six charges, including reckless and careless firearm use, unsafe firearm storage, and uttering threats.

The man remains in police custody and is to appear in court on Jan. 4.

"As these matters are now before the courts, no further update or details surrounding the incident will be provided," RCMP said in a statement.