Two men are facing murder charges after a man was killed at a central Alberta gas station last Friday.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to the Sunchild Gas Station at 9 p.m. after an altercation.

Arley Creed Lagrelle, 23, was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he died later, police said. Two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The people involved in the altercation fled the gas station in a vehicle, RCMP said.

That suspect vehicle was located in the Drayton Valley area, and after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, a spike belt was deployed and the vehicle came to a stop.

The people in the vehicle fled on foot, and three of them were arrested. They have not been connected to the homicide, RCMP said.

A man who managed to flee then carjacked a truck at gunpoint and drove to a home in the O’Chiese First Nation with the owner still in the vehicle.

RCMP identified two men that were involved in the altercation. The man who stole the truck was arrested at the First Nation after a standoff with RCMP. The other was arrested by Rocky Mountain House RCMP during a traffic stop.

Evan Ernest Foureyes, 29, was charged with second-degree murder, assault with a weapon and kidnapping. Jamie Jerome Tyler Whitford, 25, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The two men are in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21 and 14, respectively.