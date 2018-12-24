

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 28-year-old man in Frog Lake, Alta.

Elk Point RCMP responded to a Frog Lake home Saturday at approximately 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a dead man inside the home. The victim has been identified as Joey Benjamin.

Darren Moocheweines was charged with second-degree murder. Police are not looking for any other suspects.

Moocheweines is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 3.

Benjamin’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.

Frog Lake is approximately 250 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.