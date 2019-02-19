Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Charges laid in homicide south of Edmonton
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 5:50PM MST
A 34-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed a woman in a residence south of Edmonton early Friday morning.
RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in the Samson Cree Nation at approximately 3:05 a.m.
The woman was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. A man was also found with minor injuries.
Another man was taken into custody without incident. Sheldon Joseph Jonah Applegarth, of Wetaskiwin, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful confinement, two counts of sexual assault and aggravated assault.
Police are not seeking other suspects.
The homicide remains under investigation.