EDMONTON-- A 23-year-old man has been charged after an elderly woman was found dead in Wetaskiwin County on Nov. 8.

Nicolas Dagenais of Fort McMurray has been charged with murder in the death of Roslyn Nelson, 78, who was found dead in her home near Armena.

Dagenais was identified through an investigation and was arrested on Nov. 9 in Edmonton.

The suspect and the victim were not known to one another, according to RCMP.

Dagenais is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.