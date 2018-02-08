A 21-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder following the death of a man on the north side in late January.

Back on Wednesday, January 24, at about 11 p.m., Edmonton Police Service officers were called to a robbery in the area of 82 Street and 118 Avenue.

Reports indicated two 28-year-old males were at a bus stop west of the intersection, when they were approached by an unknown male who allegedly tried to rob them.

The two males fought back, but one of them was stabbed. The pair pursued the suspect, who fled eastbound on the north side of 118 Avenue on foot.

The injured man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital where he died. His death was later determined to be homicide.

Police said Jonathan Soosay, 21, was arrested in the area of 130 Avenue and 60 Street on Wednesday, February 7.

Soosay is facing charges of second degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public and breach of a probation order.