Charges laid in May downtown shooting after Oilers game

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection to a brazen downtown shooting that put the public at high risk in May.

A 27-year-old man was shot outside a pub at 101 Avenue and 104 Street in the early morning hours of May 19, after an argument between two men outside a business, police say.

Not only were multiple bullets found lodged in nearby condo buildings, but the shooting happened after an Edmonton Oilers game while fans were still downtown.

Jermaine Steinhauer was arrested on July 18 and charged with six weapons-related offences as well as aggravated assault. Two of the charges are discharging a firearm with intent.

Police say Steinhauer and his alleged victim did not know each other.