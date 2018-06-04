A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Saturday in connection to a homicide last Wednesday.

EPS officers noticed smoke coming out of a unit in a residential building in the area of 117 Avenue and 80 Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Police alerted the building’s tenants and called firefighters.

The body of 28-year-old Evan Wilfred Moonias, was found inside one of the building’s units a short time later, EPS said. Investigators determined the fire was deliberately set and Moonias’ death was deemed a homicide.

Jonathan Millsap, 33, was arrested by EPS homicide detectives in St. Paul and charged with second-degree murder.

Police believe Millsap and Moonias knew each other.

The murder suspect is in custody in Edmonton.