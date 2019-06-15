Two people are facing charges after allegedly ramming two police cruisers with a stolen truck in a Westlock, Alta., McDonald’s drive-thru early Friday morning.

An RCMP officer spotted the stolen truck at the drive-thru and called for assistance. Responding officers then tried to arrest the person behind the wheel, but the driver began to ram the pickup into the police vehicles.

After the truck hit the cruisers a number of times, the RCMP officers were able to arrest the two people.

Police found drugs and firearms inside the vehicle.

Damian Devon Thomas, 24, is facing several charges, including two counts of assault on a police officer with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and a number of drug offences.

Hope Elizabeth Nixon, 24, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failing to comply with the condition of a recognizance, and a number of drug offences.

Thomas is in custody and Nixon was released on bail. They are both scheduled to appear in court June 26.